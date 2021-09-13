BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,752 new confirmed COVID cases and 19 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 730,111. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,991.
There were 242,837 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.22%.
There are 675 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 170 patients currently in intensive care.