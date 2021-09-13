FOXBORO (CBS) – Seventy-five-thousand pounds of supplies are heading from Massachusetts to hurricane-ravaged Louisiana.
The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation joined Teamsters Local 25 Monday to fill a truck with personal hygiene and skin care products, paper towels and other essentials to help those still without power following Hurricane Ida.
The foundation sent 12 trailers to the Gulf Coast last week, many of which were filled with food.
“We try and stay focused on our mission, but when something like this comes up the military and the veterans are the first guys to roll up their sleeves and jump out of perfectly good helicopters to try and rescue people so we should do the same thing when we have things that we can do,” foundation president Don Cox told WBZ-TV.
Cox said shipments will continue “as long as they keep asking and as long as we can keep getting them to them.”
