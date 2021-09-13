LAWRENCE (CBS) – A private funeral mass was held Monday for Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo in Lawrence.
Rosario Pichardo, 25, was one of 13 U.S. troops killed August 26 in the suicide bomber attack during the evacuation mission at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. She was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart last week.
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey were among those who attended the mass for Rosario Pichardo at St. Mary’s Church Monday morning.
A public wake will be held at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Lawrence Tuesday at 11 a.m.. The burial will be in Bellevue Cemetery in Lawrence.