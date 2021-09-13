CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Danny Amendola was a street free agent for most of the offseason. It wasn’t until last week — Sept. 7, to be exact — that he signed with the Houston Texans.

Yet despite having almost no time to learn the playbook while joining one of the biggest circuses in the NFL, Amendola produced right out of the gate for his hometown team.

He caught consecutive passes early in the first quarter — one for eight yards on a third-and-4, the next for seven yards — and he made a 7-yard reception late in the second quarter, two plays before a 52-yard completion to fellow former Patriot Brandin Cooks.

After a timeout following the Cooks play, Amendola hauled in an eight-yard touchdown pass from Tyrod Taylor.

Amendola was, of course, just one of many former Patriots in action in Week 1. So, whether they spent a very short time with New England (James O’Shaugnessy, Taylor Heinicke) or a very long time with New England ( … Tom Brady, anyone?), here’s a look at the offensive output from former Patriots in Week 1.

DANNY AMENDOLA (HOU)
5 rec. 34 yards, TD

JACOBY BRISSETT (MIA)
2 rushes, 4 yards

REX BURKHEAD (HOU)
1 rec., 6 yards

TOM BRADY (TB)
32/50, 379 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs

ANTONIO BROWN (TB)
5 rec., 121 yards, TD; 1 rush, 6 yards

DAMIERE BYRD (CHI)
3 rec., 19 yards

BRANDIN COOKS (HOU)
5 rec., 132 yards

JIMMY GAROPPOLO (SF)
17/25, 314 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; 3 rushes, 2 yards

ROB GRONKOWSKI (TB)
8 rec., 90 yards, 2 TDs

TAYLOR HEINICKE (WFT)
11/15, 122 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

CHRIS HOGAN (NO)
1 rec., 10 yards, TD

SONY MICHEL (LAR)
1 rush, 2 yards

JAMES O’SHAUGHNESSY (JAX)
6 rec., 48 yards

CORDARRELLE PATTERSON (ATL)
2 rec., 13 yards; 7 rushes, 54 yards; 1 kick return, 25 yards

MOHAMED SANU (SF)
1 rec., 7 yards

CBSBoston.com Staff