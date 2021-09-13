BOSTON (CBS) — Danny Amendola was a street free agent for most of the offseason. It wasn’t until last week — Sept. 7, to be exact — that he signed with the Houston Texans.
Yet despite having almost no time to learn the playbook while joining one of the biggest circuses in the NFL, Amendola produced right out of the gate for his hometown team.READ MORE: New Hampshire Man Charged After Allegedly Putting Infant Daughter In Clothes Dryer, Turning It On
He caught consecutive passes early in the first quarter — one for eight yards on a third-and-4, the next for seven yards — and he made a 7-yard reception late in the second quarter, two plays before a 52-yard completion to fellow former Patriot Brandin Cooks.
After a timeout following the Cooks play, Amendola hauled in an eight-yard touchdown pass from Tyrod Taylor.
Signed earlier this week and already scoring touchdowns: @DannyAmendola #WeAreTexans
📺: #JAXvsHOU on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/swoexH331T
— NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2021
Amendola was, of course, just one of many former Patriots in action in Week 1. So, whether they spent a very short time with New England (James O’Shaugnessy, Taylor Heinicke) or a very long time with New England ( … Tom Brady, anyone?), here’s a look at the offensive output from former Patriots in Week 1.
DANNY AMENDOLA (HOU)
5 rec. 34 yards, TD
JACOBY BRISSETT (MIA)
2 rushes, 4 yards
REX BURKHEAD (HOU)
1 rec., 6 yards
TOM BRADY (TB)
32/50, 379 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs
ANTONIO BROWN (TB)
5 rec., 121 yards, TD; 1 rush, 6 yards
DAMIERE BYRD (CHI)
3 rec., 19 yards
BRANDIN COOKS (HOU)
5 rec., 132 yards
JIMMY GAROPPOLO (SF)
17/25, 314 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; 3 rushes, 2 yards
ROB GRONKOWSKI (TB)
8 rec., 90 yards, 2 TDs
TAYLOR HEINICKE (WFT)
11/15, 122 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
CHRIS HOGAN (NO)
1 rec., 10 yards, TD
SONY MICHEL (LAR)
1 rush, 2 yards
JAMES O’SHAUGHNESSY (JAX)
6 rec., 48 yards
CORDARRELLE PATTERSON (ATL)
2 rec., 13 yards; 7 rushes, 54 yards; 1 kick return, 25 yards
MOHAMED SANU (SF)
1 rec., 7 yards