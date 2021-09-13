FRANCONIA, N.H. (CBS) — Here’s some news that will come as no surprise to New Englanders: A USA Today reader survey recently named New Hampshire’s White Mountains as the “Best Destination For Fall Foliage.”
The Granite State attraction beat out Michigan's Upper Peninsula, the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania, Gatlinburg in Tennessee and the Ozark Mountain Region in Arkansas to claim the top spot. Stowe, Vermont was also recognized for its leaf-peeping, coming in ninth.
“The annual display of fall color in the White Mountains of New Hampshire typically takes place each September and October, attracting millions of visitors from around the globe,” the newspaper said. “One of the best places to take it all in is along the 34-mile Kancamagus Highway as it cuts through White Mountain National Forest.”
Experts are predicting a decent foliage season this fall – as long as the weather cooperates. Temperature and moisture are both very important in determining how spectacular the autumn colors will be.
Little early to start talking foliage but this is the "typical" timeline…experts predicting this year to be a decent one as long as weather cooperates over the next month or so pic.twitter.com/OnrpEz6OTy
— Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) September 7, 2021
USA Today's "10Best" editors nominated 20 destinations for best foliage, then readers voted for their favorite.
