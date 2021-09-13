Bill Belichick Addresses Patriots' Penalty Problems: 'In The End, It's Too Many'For a Bill Belichick-coached team, this is most unusual. The Patriots have always been a team that demands discipline and ball security, two issues that were the major culprits for Sunday's 17-16 loss to Miami.

How Mac Jones Compared To Fellow Rookie QBs In NFL DebutsA look at all of the first-round quarterbacks who made their NFL debuts on Sunday.

Bill Belichick Highlights Patriots Week 1 Struggles In Red Zone: 'Not Good Enough'"Most of the games in this league come down to one possession."

No Moral Victories, But It's Hard To Not Feel Good About Patriots And Mac Jones After Week 1 LossThe final score indicates a bad day from the Patriots. The majority of the day indicates there will be a number of wins in the near future.

Damien Harris Ready To Bounce Back After Fumble Vs. Dolphins: 'Not Going To Let One Mistake Define Me'Damien Harris was not a happy camper after his late fumble cost the Patriots a shot at a Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins. But he isn't going to let the miscue define him, either.