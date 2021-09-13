BOSTON (CBS) — A 30-year-old man who has been said to have a “long violent criminal history in Massachusetts” is wanted by police after walking away from a hospital that provides correctional care in Jamaica Plain. Darren P. Devine, of Harwich, walked away from Lemuel Shattuck Hospital at about 5 p.m. on Saturday.
He was wearing a black shirt and black shorts at the time. He's 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, police said.
“He has ties to many Cape towns and several police involvements,” Mashpee police said.
Back in 2019, Devine was wanted in Provincetown for assaulting a police officer. He was eventually captured in Michigan.
“Devine is dangerous and mentally unstable with a long violent criminal history in Massachusetts with 91 priors,” Yarmouth police said at the time.
