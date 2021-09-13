CANDIA, N.H. (CBS) – Two people were killed and another hurt Sunday night when their off-road vehicle crashed into a tree in New Hampshire.
A 48-year-old man was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.
An investigation is underway to determine what caused the crash.