BOSTON (CBS) – The five candidates for Boston mayor are making their final pitch to voters before the preliminary election Tuesday.
Voters will choose two candidates from the field that includes Acting Mayor Kim Janey, city councilors Michelle Wu, Annissa Essaibi George and Andrea Campbell and John Barros, the city’s former economic development chief. All five are Democrats.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p. m. If you have a mail-in ballot you must return it by 8 p.m. Tuesday or vote in person at your precinct.
The most recent poll from Suffolk University had Wu comfortably in first place with a tight race between Janey, Campbell and Essaibi George for the second spot.
The top two candidates will face off in the election on November 2.
