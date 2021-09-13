BOSTON (CBS) – Michelle Wu greeted a supporter in Jamaica Plain, Andrea Campbell spoke with Haitian seniors in Mattapan, and Annissa-Essaibi George made her own pizza at Ducali in the North End.

Monday marked the final full day of campaigning before Tuesday’s Preliminary Election for Mayor of Boston and all five leading candidates spent their time reaching as many people as possible.

City Councilor Wu is comfortable atop the polls, but Wu told reporters her campaign has not gotten complacent.

“The only polls that matter are the polls that close at 8 p.m. tomorrow. And, we have been meeting with our neighborhood volunteer teams, we’ve been riding all across the city,” she said.

The four other candidates appear to be in a scrum for second place.

City Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George was endorsed by former Boston Police Commissioner William Gross who campaigned for her on Monday.

“I think it speaks to the work we were able to do when he was commissioner and I was city councilor, around public safety, around public safety, around the work,” she said.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey touted her personal story as proof of why voters should vote for her. Janey is the first black, female mayor of Boston.

“We are experiencing unprecedented challenges here in our city, but I am proof that the city of Boston is resilient. It is a city of hope, a city of possibilities,” Janey said after meeting Kindergarteners on their first day of school.

City Councilor Andrea Campbell’s personal story is also central to her campaign.

“All of the issues we’re talking about, housing affordability, education, you know I’m a product of Boston Public Schools. I grew up in public housing and now I’m a first time homeowner in Mattapan,” Campbell said.

The diverse group of candidates also include the city’s former Economic Development Chief John Barros. Barros, who trails in the polls, said his experience in city leadership positions him to be mayor.

“Given my experience in government and in management. Being able to get things done in Boston whether it’s building affordable housing or bringing jobs to the city,” Barros said.