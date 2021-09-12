BOSTON (CBS) — A legacy of kindness and compassion were on display on the Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston, as dozens of school children who are part of Project 351 took part in the 13th annual Service Project.
Young people doing their part to honor and remember those who lost their lives on 9/11 and for military families.
“We are making 750 care packages for local troops who are deployed abroad, and for veterans,” said Carolyn Casey of Project 351.
There was a moment of silence, followed by the pledge of allegiance, then it was off to a day of service, stuffing bags, making blankets and writing letters.
Abington High School freshman Charlie Hernandez was born after 9/11, but knows she plays a role in turning tragedy into triumph.
“We have the power through leadership and service to honor, remember, and serve those who have,” said Hernandez.
Part of the packages also include kindness blankets that will go to homeless veterans transitioning to permanent housing. Some of these packages are going to be shipped overseas.
“For me to see these kids who weren’t even born on 9/11, coming together, and love and community gives us hope,” said Diane Nealon, Director of the Mass Military Heroes Fund.