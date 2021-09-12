Ups And Downs: Penalties, Lack Of Ball Security Spoil Mac Jones' Patriots DebutThe ups and downs from a frustrating Patriots loss to start the 2021 season.

Damien Harris Fumble Costs Patriots Late Chance At Lead, Dolphins Win In New England In Week 1The Mac Jones Era in New England is off to a rough start.

Jonathan Jones Makes Incredible Interception In 4th Quarter Against DolphinsJonathan Jones made a highlight reel interception in the fourth quarter against the Dolphins -- a huge play for the Patriots defense in the fourth quarter of Week 1.

Leury Garcia HR In 9th Lifts White Sox To 2-1 Win Over Red SoxLeury Garcia hit a game-ending home run with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Chicago White Sox over the Boston Red Sox 2-1 Sunday.

WATCH: Josh Uche Runs Through Dolphins Tackle En Route To Sacking Tua TagovailoaJosh Uche showed up in a monster way before halftime for the Patriots.