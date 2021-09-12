DRACUT (CBS) – Two decades ago, John Ogonowski died when he was the pilot of American Airlines Flight 11. The plane left Logan Airport on September 11, 2001, was hijacked and slammed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
Ogonowski was an avid farmer in Dracut. And this weekend, a handful of farming neighbors joined with Ogonowski’s church to pay tribute to the late pilot.
Farmers joined with St. Francis Parish to collect food and money to feed the hungry – something Ogonowski did routinely.
Volunteers filled several trucks with donated food, and some farm stands gave a portion of their sales to the local food pantry.
“Out of something tragic, you can only look back and say ‘How did we make good of this?’” said Caroline Zuk, Saja Farm owner and St. Francis parishioner.
Before his death in the September 11 attacks, Ogonowski was the owner of White Gate Farm. Part of his community outreach was to share the land with Cambodian immigrants.
White Gate Farm is now run by Ogonowski’s brother Jim.