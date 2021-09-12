Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills Both Active For Patriots In Week 1Nelson Agholor and Jalen Mills were both listed as questionable for Sunday's Patriots opener against the Miami Dolphins. But both are active and set to make their New England debuts on Sunday afternoon.

Schefter Reports 49ers Traded Up In Draft Out Of Fear That Patriots Would Take Mac Jones At No. 3ESPN's Adam Schefter dropped an interesting news item on Sunday morning involving the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, quarterback Mac Jones, and some pre-draft maneuvering.

What To Watch For When Patriots Kick Off Season Vs. DolphinsWe're all getting caught up in the Mac hype, no doubt. But there's a lot more to focus in this, the first real football game in Foxboro in a long time.

Patriots-Dolphins Week 1 Predictions: Will Pats Start Mac Jones Era With A Win?Will the Patriots start a new era off with a win over the Dolphins? The WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team makes their predictions for Week 1!

2021 Patriots Storylines: Where Does New England Fit In AFC Playoff Picture?We try to figure out where Bill Belichick's Patriots will figure into the AFC Playoff picture -- or if they'll miss the postseason for an unprecedented second straight season.