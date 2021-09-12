BOSTON (CBS) — Nelson Agholor and Jalen Mills were both listed as questionable for Sunday’s Patriots opener against the Miami Dolphins. But both are active and set to make their New England debuts on Sunday afternoon.
That’s great news for the Patriots on both sides of the ball, as the team will have its top option at receiver and its No. 2 cornerback.
Six players are inactive for New England on Sunday:
Devin Asiasi, TE
Yodny Cajuste, OT
Quinn Nordin, K
Ronnie Perkins, LB
J.J. Taylor, RB
Shaun Wade, CB
With Nordin inactive, veteran Nick Folk will handle kicking duties for New England. He was released on cut-down day but then added to the practice squad, and elevated for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer was also elevated by New England on Saturday night, and will back up rookie Mac Jones.
Here is who will not be playing for the Dolphins on Sunday:
Elijah Campbell, DB
Noah Igbinoghene, CB
Greg Little, T
Preston Williams, WR
Trill Williams, CB
Starting left tackle Austin Jackson is officially active for Miami after he spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list leading up to Sunday’s game.