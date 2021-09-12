BOSTON (CBS) – While there is no denying this weekend has been spectacular — highs in the low 80s and lows in the 50s — a cold front is poised to deliver a chance for some thunderstorms late Sunday into Monday.
There is a small chance that some early storms develop along the approaching cold front before midnight into Monday.
The biggest risk with this line will be damaging wind gusts, hail, and an isolated tornado (with the main tornado risk in western Mass out to the Hudson River Valley).
We are more confident with the second line coming through overnight. Don’t be surprised if you’re awakened by some intense thunder, heavy rain, and isolated damaging wind gusts.
Fortunately, the line of storms should clear by the end of Monday’s morning commute, setting us up for another really nice day with highs in the upper 70s.
