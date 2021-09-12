FOXBORO (CBS) – It’s been too long since Patriots fans have packed Gillette Stadium – cheering on the players at full capacity. And as the New England Patriots get ready for the first game of the season, the fans can’t wait to see the new quarterback in action.
“Just seeing Mac Jones play,” Patriots fan James Townsend said.READ MORE: Feds Seek 11 Years In Prison For Ex-Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia In Corruption Case
New Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is already so popular among fans, the pro shop couldn’t keep his jersey on the shelves ahead of the season opener against the Miami Dolphins.
“They said they were all sold out,” said Patriots fan Matt Pasquale. “I think he’s going to be a great player. I love him. I was more shocked that Cam Newton got released than not being able to find a Mac Jones jersey, but I definitely want to get my hands on one.”READ MORE: Stow Man Dies After Crashing Car Into Tree In Shrewsbury
After a year of near-empty stands and fake crowd noise, Pasquale thinks Sunday’s game will be one to remember. “Just want to see everything back to normal. I want to see the crowds going, getting hyped up, tailgating – all the fun stuff.”
All eyes will be on number 10. However, at least one Patriots fan isn’t willing to believe all the hype just yet.
“He’s a young quarterback. He can’t just step into the championships now… it’s hard. It’s cool to see a new QB in a team where we had a quarterback for what – 20 years?” said Patriots fan Larry Trust.MORE NEWS: 1 Dead, 3 Injured In 3-Car Crash On I-93 In Andover
Kick-off begins at 4:25 p.m.at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.