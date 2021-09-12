BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones found the end zone just two quarters into his NFL debut. The rookie quarterback’s first career touchdown has the Patriots on top of the Miami Dolphins 10-7 just ahead of halftime of their Week 1 clash.

Jones threw his first career touchdown pass with 2:30 left in the second quarter against the Dolphins, hitting Nelson Agholor as the receiver made a left in-cut for a seven-yard score. Jones saw some pressure coming up the middle on the second-and-goal play, and after faking a handoff to Damien Harris, stepped up and hit Agholor.

Jones’ teammates made sure the rookie ended up with the ball after his first career scoring strike. So far in his NFL debut, Jones has completed 14 of his 19 passes for 133 yards and the touchdown. The TD pass came on New England’s fifth offensive possession of the day.

Jones completed his first six passes of the game, though it didn’t lead to any points for the Patriots. He connected on his first NFL pass on New England’s opening drive — a short four-yard connection with James White on a third-and-21 play. The Patriots were in such a difficult spot because a few plays prior, Jones felt the pocket collapse and fumbled (he actually threw a backward pass to no one, which New England recovered) as he was sacked for a nine-yard loss.

Jones received loud ovations from New England fans when he first took the field and then again when he led the Patriots offense out for the first drive of the game.

New England drafted Jones with the 15th overall pick in April’s draft after he led the Alabama Crimson Tide to an undefeated season. Jones beat out veteran quarterback Cam Newton in training camp and the preseason to win the starting job. He is the first rookie quarterback to start Week 1 for the Patriots since No. 1 overall pick Drew Bledsoe did so in 1993.