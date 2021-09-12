ANDOVER (CBS) — One person died and three others were injured after a three-car crash on I-93 southbound early Sunday morning. The crash took place north of exit 40 in Andover.
State Police responded to the crash just past 2 a.m. Officials say a 52-year-old man from Lawrence was traveling southbound when he hit another car driven by a 32-year-old woman from Malden.
The collision made the Malden woman’s car go off to right side of the road and into a tree line while the Lawrence man’s car was disabled in the middle travel lane, according to a preliminary investigation.
The Lawrence man's car was then hit by a 64-year-old man from Manchester, New Hampshire.
The Manchester man was pronounced dead at the scene while the Malden woman was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with serious injuries. There were two passengers in her car — a 28-year-old woman and a 45-year-old woman — were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
As of early Sunday afternoon, police have not released the name of the deceased driver.
The crash remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.