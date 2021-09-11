BOSTON (CBS) — On what is the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Gov. Charlie Baker spoke Saturday about the importance of remembering the lives lost.

“The most important point I’d like to make today is how important it is for all of us, every year, at this time, to remember those who were lost,” Gov. Baker said at the annual American Red Cross 9/11 Day of Service Blood Drive at Fenway Park. “There’s an old expression about how we die twice. We die once when we actually die. We die again when people stop talking about us. For many people, this day matters because they lost someone on this day. And it’s important to them that we never forget.”

The blood drive event at Fenway is just one of several events across Massachusetts Saturday honoring the victims of the attacks. Last year, it did not happen due to the pandemic.

Anyone who donates gets a cup of Legal Sea Foods chowder and a discounted tour of Fenway.

The blood drive will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“A big part of how people can choose to never forget on a day like this and come out and do something for others is to become part of this blood drive, pretty much ever year at Fenway Park, managed by the Red Cross and its volunteers,” said Baker. “If you have the opportunity today to come down to Fenway and give blood, it would be wonderful if you do so.”

To make an appointment go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-Red-Cross.