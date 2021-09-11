THORNTON, N.H. (CBS) – A Lowell man was killed and a Lowell woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a tire on the car they traveled in malfunctioned on I-93 in Thornton, New Hampshire, on Saturday afternoon.
Richard Rosa, 56, of Lowell, was driving when something happened to the rear tire of his SUV, sending the vehicle onto the median. He was thrown from the vehicle during the crash. Richard Rosa was transported to the hospital where he later died.
The passenger, 24-year-old Marianne Rosa, also of Lowell, also suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Interstate 93 was closed for about one-and-a-half hours while the crash was investigated.