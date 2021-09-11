José Abreu Hits 3-Run Homer As White Sox Top Red Sox 4-3Boston lost for the fourth time in five games, but it maintained its one-game lead for the top AL wild card because of the New York Yankees' 10-3 loss to the Mets.

Paul Pierce Is A Hall Of Famer, And That's The TruthIn Boston, Paul Pierce is a legend. He'll forever be remembered for being one of the most important pieces of the franchise's 17th title, and the face of the Celtics for 15 seasons, an imperfect superstar for a franchise that desperately needed one.

2021 Patriots Storylines: The Quinn Nordin ExperienceBuckle up. The Patriots have a rookie kicker who has been consistently inconsistent during his brief time with the team.

UMass Amherst Unveils Statues Dedicated To Minutemen Basketball LegendsStatues of UMass Amherst basketball legends John Calipari, Marcus Camby, Julius Erving and Jack Leaman were unveiled on Friday.

20 Years Later: Joe Andruzzi Recalls 9/11 & His Brothers Being Honored By PatriotsFormer Patriots offensive lineman Joe Andruzzi remembers 9/11 like it was yesterday, as he waited for word on his three brothers, all of whom were New York firefighters at the time.