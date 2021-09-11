FOXBORO (CBS) – The New England Revolution (17-4-4; 55 pts.) defeated New York City FC, 2-1, at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night. After New York City netted the game’s opening goal, Emmanuel Boateng scored the equalizer on Edward Kizza’s assist in the 21st minute. New York City went down to 10 men in the 53rd minute when Alfredo Morales was ejected after picking up his second yellow card of the night. Tajon Buchanan delivered the game-winning goal shortly thereafter, converting on assists from Carles Gil and Andrew Farrell in the 65th minute.

With Saturday’s victory, the Revolution match the club’s all-time record with 17 wins in a season, equaling the total reached in 2005 and 2014. New England needs only five more points over the remaining nine games to set a new club mark, while the team’s 55 points and 2.20 points per game are still on pace to set new MLS records. The Revolution also set a new MLS mark with their 14th win in games decided by a one-goal margin. With seven more wins than any other Eastern Conference side, the Revolution maintain double-digit advantages in the Supporters’ Shield (10 pts.) and Eastern Conference (14 pts.) tables.

The winningest home team in MLS this season, New England’s record in Foxboro improves to 10-1-1 on the year. This marks only the sixth time the Revs have reached double-digit home wins in a season. The Revolution finish the season series against New York City with a 2-1-0 mark, claiming multiple wins over the Eastern Conference rival for the first time since 2015. New England’s only loss in the last 12 games (10-1-1) came at the hands of NYCFC on August 28.

Saturday’s victory featured the returns of three Revolution players – Buchanan (Canada), Matt Turner (United States), and Adam Buksa (Poland) – from international duty for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Buchanan’s game-winning strike marked the 22-year-old’s seventh goal of the season and his fourth goal in as many league matches. Buchanan paced the attack with three shots, all on target. Gil, who submitted his second appearance since returning from injury, added his MLS-best 16th assist. He now owns eight game-winning assists, tied for the most ever in an MLS campaign.

Boateng registered his second goal of the season on the 21st-minute equalizer, with Kizza recording his first MLS assist on the play. Kizza collected his second consecutive start and posted a 61-minute shift with two shots.

New England will remain home next Saturday, Sept. 18, to host defending the MLS Cup champions, Columbus Crew, at Gillette Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:00 p.m.