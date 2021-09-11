CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
LAWRENCE (CBS) – The body of U.S. Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo will return home in a procession through Lawrence Saturday afternoon, more than two weeks after she was killed in Afghanistan.

The public is invited to line the procession route through the city once her remains arrive at Logan Airport around noon. Starting around 12:45 p.m., the procession will enter Lawrence from Route 495 south onto Route 114 west (Winthrop Avenue). It will continue east on Winthrop Avenue to Parker Street, over the Central Bridge. The procession will move onto Lawrence Street and end at the Farrah Funeral Home. The funeral home will not be open to the public.

A Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo of Lawrence Aug. 29, 2021 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. (Photo by Jason Minto/U.S. Air Force via Getty Images)

Rosario Pichardo was one of 13 troops killed August 26 in the suicide bomber attack during the evacuation mission at the Kabul airport. She was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart earlier this week.

The wake and burial are set for Tuesday.

According to her obituary, a public wake will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium, followed by eulogies until about 3 p.m. The burial will be in Bellevue Cemetery in Lawrence.

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo. (Image credit Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade)

Those who would like to volunteer for either event can visit the city of Lawrence’s website for more information.

