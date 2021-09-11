LAWRENCE (CBS) – The body of U.S. Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo will return home in a procession through Lawrence Saturday afternoon, more than two weeks after she was killed in Afghanistan.
The public is invited to line the procession route through the city once her remains arrive at Logan Airport around noon. Starting around 12:45 p.m., the procession will enter Lawrence from Route 495 south onto Route 114 west (Winthrop Avenue). It will continue east on Winthrop Avenue to Parker Street, over the Central Bridge. The procession will move onto Lawrence Street and end at the Farrah Funeral Home. The funeral home will not be open to the public.
Rosario Pichardo was one of 13 troops killed August 26 in the suicide bomber attack during the evacuation mission at the Kabul airport. She was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart earlier this week.
The wake and burial are set for Tuesday.
According to her obituary, a public wake will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium, followed by eulogies until about 3 p.m. The burial will be in Bellevue Cemetery in Lawrence.
Those who would like to volunteer for either event can visit the city of Lawrence’s website for more information.