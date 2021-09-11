CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
LAWRENCE (CBS) – The body of U.S. Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo returned home in a procession through Lawrence Saturday afternoon, more than two weeks after she was killed in Afghanistan.

The public lined the procession route through the city after her remains arrived at Logan Airport around noon.

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo’s remains being carried after arriving at Logan Airport. (WBZ-TV)

About 45 minutes later, the procession entered Lawrence from Route 495 south onto Route 114 west (Winthrop Avenue).

It continued east on Winthrop Avenue to Parker Street, over the Central Bridge.

Many people lined up on the side of the road or on overpasses to pay their respects.

Members of the community honoring the fallen marine by lining up at her procession. (WBZ-TV)

The procession then moved onto Lawrence Street and ended at the Farrah Funeral Home.

The funeral home is not open to the public.

Rosario Pichardo was one of 13 troops killed August 26 in the suicide bomber attack during the evacuation mission at the Kabul airport. She was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart earlier this week.

The wake and burial are set for Tuesday.

According to her obituary, a public wake will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium, followed by eulogies until about 3 p.m.

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo. (Image credit Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade)

The burial will be in Bellevue Cemetery in Lawrence.

