BOSTON (CBS) – The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks will be remembered at several events across Massachusetts Saturday with the largest commemorations coming in Boston.

KENNEDY LIBRARY CEREMONY

They begin at 8:30 a.m. with a flag lowering at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library, where the annual event hosted by the Massachusetts 9/11 Fund is being held this year. The ceremony had been held at the State House in previous years.

Read: Order of Events from Mass 9/11 Fund

Gov. Charlie Baker will once again lead the invitation-only event with help from other state and local leaders. (You can watch it live in the video above on CBSN Boston starting at 8:30 a.m.).

After the American flag is lowered to half-staff to honor those who died, there will be a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. to mark the exact time the first plane crashed in Manhattan.

Read: Profiles Of Massachusetts 9/11 Victims

Then, the names of all 206 people with ties to Massachusetts who were killed that day will be read aloud.

SWEENEY AWARD

A short time later, at 9:25 a.m. the Madeline Sweeney Award for Bravery will be presented. Sweeney was a flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 11, the first plane to leave Logan Airport and crash into one of the World Trade Center towers in lower Manhattan. She called a ground supervisor and relayed information about the hijackers to investigators.

The commemoration will end around 11 a.m. with a wreath laying ceremony led by acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey.

For more information, visit massfund.org.

CARE PACKAGES FOR MILITARY

At 9 a.m. on the Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston, volunteers will join 9/11 and military families to put together 750 care packages for local troops and veterans in need. They’ll also make 75 “kindness blankets.” The event is organized by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund and Project 351.

USS CONSTITUTION

At 11 a.m. at the Charlestown Navy Yard, the USS Constitution will go underway for a trip around Boston Harbor with Medal of Honor recipients on board.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the public is invited to come to the USS Constitution Museum to help built 1,000 care pouches for new sailors and Coast Guardsmen.

BLOOD DRIVE

The annual American Red Cross 9/11 Day of Service Blood Drive is returning to Fenway Park after a year away due to the pandemic.

Anyone who donates gets a cup of Legal Sea Foods chowder and a discounted tour of Fenway.

The blood drive will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To make an appointment go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-Red-Cross.

FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS MEMORIAL

At 4 p.m. at Ashburton Park at the State House, there will be a ceremony at the Massachusetts Fallen Firefighters Memorial. The names for the Ring of Honor will be read. Three-hundred and forty-three New York City firefighters died on 9/11.

LOGAN AIRPORT

Massport does not have any public memorials scheduled at Logan Airport. American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 both left from Logan and were heading to Los Angeles when they were hijacked by terrorists who flew them into the World Trade Center towers.

However, the 9/11 Memorial at the airport is open to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, click here.

LOCAL EVENTS

Duxbury will be dedicating a new memorial at the town’s fire station at 8:30 a.m. Several cities and towns will also host their own events Saturday. You can check with your city or town hall for more information. There is also a list of local events across Massachusetts here.