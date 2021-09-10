AMHERST (CBS) — The first tailgate of the season has been canceled at UMass Amherst. The state’s largest public university, which requires students to get vaccinated, is reporting a surge in breakthrough coronavirus cases.
The school reported nearly 150 cases this week, with most being vaccinated students living off-campus.
The cases have not lasted long thanks to the vaccines and only result in mild-to-moderate illness. No hospitalizations have been reported.
"The decision has been made to limit tailgating at this Saturday's home football game only to those with valid game-day parking passes," UMass said. "Campus organized, student game-day activities in lot 11, next to the stadium, have been cancelled for Saturday's game to minimize the density of students gathering prior to kick-off."
University officials attribute the uptick in cases to student parties and downtown bars.
"While there is presently no university prohibition on students gathering to socialize, we want to remind you that the safest place to gather is outdoors with limited contacts, and if you do get together indoors, you should do so wearing a mask," school health officials said in a letter to students.