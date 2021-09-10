MILFORD (CBS) – A truck driver was killed in a crash on Route 495 in Milford that left part of the truck dangling off an overpass for several hours overnight.
Massachusetts State Police said the the Freightliner was heading north just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday when it “veered out of its lane,” smashed into the guardrail and then rode up and over it. The cab of the truck was left hanging halfway off the bridge that goes over Route 16.
The driver, who has not been identified, was rushed to Milford Hospital where he died. A passenger in the truck was also taken there and was treated for minor injuries.
The truck leaked fuel after the crash and was eventually towed away just before 5:30 a.m. All lanes on Route 495 were then re-opened.
“The investigation into the facts and circumstances of the crash, including whether speed or inclement weather conditions were contributing factors, is ongoing,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Friday.