BOSTON (CBS) — On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks, American flags honoring fallen heroes were placed in the Seaport.
Volunteers from the Mass Fallen Heroes organization started planting hundreds of flags Friday morning at the memorial site there.
And it wasn’t just for those who perished on 9/11, but also the 300 people from Massachusetts who died fighting in two wars after 9/11.
“Us actually closing out what we’ve seen in Afghanistan the last 20 years means a lot because we know moving forward we can’t ever forget. Not only the ones we’ve lost on the day, 20 years ago, but also since then,” said Dan Magoon of Massachusetts Fallen Heroes.
For hours, they planted hundreds of flags. Among the volunteers were Noreen Kelly and her grandson Drew, who was born on September 11, 2000. He has since learned what sacrifice means.
“Really tragic day for everyone, and I feel like this is the best way that we can do to honor those people that served and really fought,” said Drew.
And for these volunteers, the memorial honoring our fallen heroes is full of heartfelt symbolism.
“This represents all of our men and women who are serving still. We honor and we support them,” said Stacey Larkin of Massachusetts Fallen Heroes.
The Fallen Heroes organization will have a candlelight vigil Friday night.