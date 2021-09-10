BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and Dolphins have released their final injury reports of Week 1, and only one player has been ruled out.
Patriots receiver Malcolm Perry, who didn’t participate in Friday’s practice, will miss Sunday’s game with a foot injury.
Four Patriots — Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills, Ronnie Perkins, and Yodny Cajuste — were listed as questionable. They were all limited participants in Friday’s practice.
Agholor and Mills were both non-participants at Thursday’s practice, both with ankle issues.
Perry played in nine games for Miami last season, catching nine passes for 92 yards and a touchdown while also rushing three times for five yards and returning one punt for 12 yards. The Patriots claimed Perry off waivers from Miami last week.
For Miami, tackle Liam Eichenberg and receiver Preston Williams were both limited all week — Eichenberg with a thigh injury and Williams with a foot issue. Only Williams was listed as questionable for Sunday though. Eichenberg was a full participant in Friday’s practice.
The complete injury report for both teams is below.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
OUT
WR Malcolm Perry (foot)
DOUBTFUL
(None)
QUESTIONABLE
WR Nelson Agholor (ankle)
T Yodny Cajuse (hamstring)
S Jalen Mills (ankle)
LB Ronnie Perkins
MIAMI DOLPHINS
OUT
(None)
DOUBTFUL
(None)
QUESTIONABLE
WR Preston Williams (foot)
