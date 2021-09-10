Patriots Injury Report: Agholor, Mills Questionable For Week 1 Vs. MiamiThe Patriots and Dolphins have released their final injury reports of Week 1.

New Layer Of Matt Patricia's Role With Patriots Unveiled By Cam NewtonThanks to Cam Newton letting some things off his chest, we know that Matt Patricia was in the room with Belichick when it came time to inform players that they were cut from the team.

Browns-Chiefs Preview: AFC Playoff Contenders Square Off In Week 1The Browns open the season against the Chiefs in a rematch of last season's Divisional Round playoff game.

Julian Edelman Enjoyed Watching Tom Brady Lead Bucs To Victory On Opening NightJulian Edelman cannot quit Tom Brady.

Cam Newton Refutes Rob Ninkovich's Claim That Mac Jones Was Teaching Playbook To Veteran QBCam Newton denied that rookie Mac Jones was teaching him anything this summer. He said that all of the quarterbacks worked together to help better understand certain situations.