NORTHBORO (CBS) – A man was found dead in a fire at an apartment building in Northboro early Friday morning.
Firefighters were called to the house on Maple Street around 4:20 a.m. and they found heavy flames shooting out of a second floor window.
“The captain described it as flames 20-to-30 feet blowing out the front window. That’s some significant fire involvement,” Northboro Fire Chief David Parenti told reporters.
The chief said firefighters also didn’t hear any smoke detectors going off. The residents later said there were no detectors in their apartments.
Parenti said there were seven people in the home when the fire started and six got out safely. The seventh, a man who lived by himself on the second floor, was found there dead when firefighters were able to get inside.
Westborough Engine 4 and Truck 1 are operating at this 2nd alarm fire in an apartment building on Maple Street in Northborough. pic.twitter.com/Op1amEhKBC
— Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) September 10, 2021
There’s no word yet on a cause.
A Southboro firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution after having issues with the heat, Parenti said.