BOSTON (CBS) — It was a dream come true for a little boy battling for his life.

7-year-old Liam from Bedford, New Hampshire was invited to Gillette Stadium to practice with the New England Revolution Friday as part of The Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Liam has been battling a rare form of brain cancer since he was just 10 months old, and his dad says he recently fell in love with soccer.

So Friday, his dream came true as he took the field with the Revolution.

“It’s inspiring,” said Revs midfielder Matt Polster. “It was cool. He was jogging with us, warming up. Soi it was a really fun experience as it was for him as it was for us.”

Liam’s dad says he is very thankful to the New England Revolution for making this meeting possible, and for giving up precious practice time before a big game.

“To be able to use my platform to bring a kid a smile. When you get down to the bare bones of it, that’s probably the best part of my job,” said goalkeeper Matt Turner. “Inspiring kids to chase their dreams. Inspire kids who aren’t having the easiest of times to be able to come out to the field and forget about it for a little while. When you strip it all away, and those are things I’ll remember the most when my career ends.”