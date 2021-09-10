BOSTON (CBS) — Since retiring from football this past offseason, Julian Edelman has remained a faithful and ardent supporter of the New England Patriots.

But the man cannot quit Tom Brady.

Edelman — who won three Super Bowls with Brady, and whose career was no doubt taken to incredible heights thanks to Brady — was tuned in to Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. While Brady was his usual self for most of the game, his Bucs were trailing by a single point when he got the ball with 1:24 left to play and a timeout in his back pocket.

Instagramming from his couch, Edelman — like most of America — knew what was going to happen before it actually took place.

“Is there anyone else you would want with a minute and some change, [one timeout], other than the GOAT?” Edelman narrated on his Instagram story.

After that, Brady completed five of seven passes for 62 yards to get the Bucs into field-goal range. After three throwaways to kill clock, Brady trotted off the field and let kicker Ryan Succop finish the job.

After the two-point Bucs win, Edelman didn’t have to say anything at all. He merely needed an emoji:

🐐 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) September 10, 2021

Edelman will one day wear a red jacket as a Patriot Hall of Famer. He’ll forever be a staple in Foxboro, and he’ll forever wear his love for the Patriots on his sleeve.

But considering all he’s been through with Brady, Edelman will clearly always feel a tingle in his heart when watching the GOAT go to work.