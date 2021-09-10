BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Sale is the latest member of the Red Sox to test positive for COVID-19.
The Boston lefty has tested positive, as first reported by MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, and will not make his next scheduled start on Sunday when he was supposed to toe the rubber in Chicago against the White Sox.
The Red Sox have been decimated by COVID as of late, with 10 players testing positive for the virus since Aug. 27. It’s unclear how long Sale will be sidelined, but it will further stretch a Boston rotation that has been inconsistent throughout the season.
Boston should start getting some players back from the COVID list, including starter Nick Pivetta, who could potentially take Sale’s spot in the rotation if he remains asymptomatic and is cleared by MLB. Prospect Connor Seabold is also with the Red Sox on the team’s taxi squad, and could make his Major League debut this weekend.
Sale made five starts for Boston since returning from Tommy John surgery, going 3-0 with a 2.52 ERA.