Cam Newton Refutes Rob Ninkovich's Claim That Mac Jones Was Teaching Playbook To Veteran QBCam Newton denied that rookie Mac Jones was teaching him anything this summer. He said that all of the quarterbacks worked together to help better understand certain situations.

Chris Sale Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Not Make Start On SundayChris Sale is the latest member of the Red Sox to test positive for COVID-19.

Cam Newton Feels He Was 'Bamboozled' After Patriots Authorized Trip Resulting In Five-Day AbsenceCam Newton spent this week promising that he'd be letting things off his chest on Funky Friday. On Funky Friday morning, he delivered.

2021 Patriots Storylines: Filling The Gilmore Void At CornerHow will New England's corners fare without Stephon Gilmore at the start of the season -- and potentially beyond?

Patriots-Dolphins Week 1 Predictions: Will Pats Start Mac Jones Era With A Win?Will the Patriots start a new era off with a win over the Dolphins? The WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team makes their predictions for Week 1!