BOW, N.H. (CBS) — Two children from Bow, New Hampshire died in a car crash on I-89 Friday morning. First grader Gavin Ouellette and 11th grader Nicholas Ouellette were killed in the accident.
Bow School District Superintendent Dean Cascadden announced the news in a statement to the school community.
Tom Ouellette, who is the district’s School Resource Officer, was also taken to the hospital.
"We have begun to process this event with staff and some of our older students," said Cascadden in a statement. "The high school implemented a secure campus to notify students and allow them to gather in groups for support and processing."
The school district has canceled co-curricular activities Friday. Students were sent home after school to be with their parents and families.
Premier Football Field in Bow will be open from 4-7 p.m. for people to gather and mourn. Support staff will be made available.
As of Friday afternoon, the cause of the accident is still under investigation.