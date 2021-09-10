BOSTON (CBS) – Bring a blanket and listen to some live music at a beer garden. Check out the latest social media trend at a new selfie studio. View some beautiful quilt work at a Quilt Show. That’s what’s on our To Do List for this weekend.
SELFIE STUDIO
Selfie WRLD at Assembly Row in Somerville is a new space where you can take the perfect photo, and have a lot of fun in the process. The do-it-yourself photography studio opens on Saturday and has the ideal lighting and backdrops for dozens of different shots. One minute you’re in a tropical oasis, the next you’re posing on a basketball hoop. General admission is $25 for 1 hour.
https://selfiewrldboston.com
When: Tue-Sat: 12PM-9PM, Sun: 12PM-7PM
Where: 660 Assembly Row, Somerville
Cost: $25 for 1 hour, $15 for kids 2-12
QUILT SHOW
The Plymouth 400th Anniversary Quilt Show is taking place Saturday and Sunday at the Plymouth Community Intermediate School. There you can find over 150 quilts on display, in addition to vendors and drawings for prizes.
https://sewmanyshows.com/
When: Saturday, September 11 (10-4), Sunday, September 12 (10-2)
Where: PCIS School, 117 Long Pond Road, Plymouth, MA
Cost: Free
BEER GARDEN CONCERTS
And the Arlington Beer Garden Series is running every Saturday in September from 1 to 7. Enjoy food from Menotomy Grill and craft beers from Burke’s Alewerks – all while listening to live music. The event is held on the grounds of the Jason Russell House and is dog friendly.
https://facebook.com/events/s/arlington-beer-garden-series/562201418559415/
When: Saturdays in September, 1-7pm; Live music 2:30-5:30pm
Where: Jason Russell House grounds,7 Jason St, Arlington
Cost: Free entry, cash bar and food