BOSTON (CBS) – After nearly a full week of dry weather, rain is back in the weather headlines. Expect rounds of downpours Thursday and possibly a few thunderstorms as well.
The rain arrived in eastern Massachusetts just after 4 a.m. The best chance of downpours during Thursday morning’s commute would be extreme eastern and southeastern Mass.
There may be a bit of a break in the action around late Thursday morning and midday. However, with the front stalled in our area, instability in the atmosphere will lead to additional showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening.
The main threat with these storms will be very heavy rain and perhaps some gusty wind. The overall severe threat is fairly low, but localized flooding in some areas is possible.
Rainfall amounts will vary quite a bit in our region. While some will come in under an inch, others could receive 1-to-inches. Finally, we will need to watch for some “training” of cells, essentially downpours firing and re-firing over the same locations. This could lead to isolated areas topping 2 inches of rainThursday.
By Thursday night we will finally start to see some movement eastward with the front and showers. Most of the area should clear out by Friday morning. This weekend looks sunny and dry (another sparkler!). Some increasing humidity Sunday with highs generally in the upper 70s and low 80s.
