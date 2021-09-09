2021 Patriots Storylines: Lots Of Questions Remain At Wide ReceiverBill Belichick revamped the New England receiving corps, but there are still a lot of questions about the group heading into the 2021 season.

What To Watch For When Patriots Kick Off Season Vs. DolphinsWe're all getting caught up in the Mac hype, no doubt. But there's a lot more to focus in this, the first real football game in Foxboro in a long time.

Renfroe HRs In 8th, Throws Out Runner In 9th, Red Sox Beat Rays 2-1Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and threw out Joey Wendle for the final out as the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Wednesday night.

Patriots Injury Report: Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills Both Limited At Wednesday's PracticeThe Patriots released their first practice/injury report of the 2021 season on Wednesday, a list that only included three players.

Patriots Name Captains For 2021 Season: Dont'a Hightower Among Five Veteran CaptainsThe Patriots have their captains for the 2021 season. The five players are well-recognized, long-tenured, homegrown players in New England.