WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — A U.S. Marine from Lawrence killed in the suicide bomber attack during the evacuation mission in Afghanistan late last month has been posthumously awarded a Purple Heart.
Sgt. Johanny Rosario was one of 13 troops killed Aug. 26 as they were helping to screen Afghans and others at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport. All 13 were awarded the Purple Heart.
At least 169 Afghans were also killed in the bombing, as they struggled to get into the airport and on flights out of the country.
Sgt. Rosario was just 25 years old.
Her body will be returned to Lawrence on Saturday. The wake and burial are set for Tuesday.
