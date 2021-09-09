STONEHAM (CBS) – The Stone Zoo welcomed a baby sloth this summer. And one lucky person will get the chance to decide what it will be named.
The baby Linne’s two-toed sloth was born on July 31 to Lunesta and Nero.
The new addition’s gender is not yet known.
Stone Zoo is holding an auction in honor of the sloth family, and the winning bidder will be able to name the sloth. All proceeds will go to the All for Our Animals Fund, which supports animal care at Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo.
Click here for information on how to bid.