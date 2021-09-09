WEATHER ALERTHeavy Rain And Rounds Of Downpours Thursday With Localized Flooding Possible
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Stone Zoo, Stoneham News

STONEHAM (CBS) – The Stone Zoo welcomed a baby sloth this summer. And one lucky person will get the chance to decide what it will be named.

The baby Linne’s two-toed sloth was born on July 31 to Lunesta and Nero.

A new baby sloth at the Stone Zoo. (Image Credit: Stone Zoo)

The new addition’s gender is not yet known.

Stone Zoo is holding an auction in honor of the sloth family, and the winning bidder will be able to name the sloth. All proceeds will go to the All for Our Animals Fund, which supports animal care at Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo.

Click here for information on how to bid.

