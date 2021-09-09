BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots appeared to be pretty healthy heading into the 2021 season. But two newcomers are now in jeopardy of missing Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (ankle) and cornerback Jalen Mills (also an ankle injury) both sat out Thursday’s practice. Both were limited on Wednesday, and a downgrade on Thursday doesn’t bode well for their chances of suiting up Sunday against Miami.

New England has one more practice on Friday, though those are usually a walkthrough. If Agholor and Mills are out of action again, it’s a good bet that neither will play on Sunday.

Agholor was signed over the offseason to be New England’s top option at receiver, following an eight-touchdown campaign for the Las Vegas Raiders last year. Mills was set to be the team’s No. 2 corner on Sunday opposite J.C. Jackson, who was elevated to the top corner spot with Stephon Gilmore starting the season on PUP.

Without Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers would bump up on the receiver depth chart, though the Patriots don’t have much at the position after that. Gunner Olszewski could see some passes go his way, and Kristian Wilkerson or Tre Nixon could be elevated off the practice squad to fill the void.

Third-year defensive back Joejuan Williams would be a candidate to fill in for Mills at outside corner.

Rookie linebacker Ronnie Perkins was also added to the injury report on Thursday, listed as a limited participant with a shoulder injury. Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (hamstring) was limited as well for the second straight day.

Tune in to Patriots-Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 12 on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots! Coverage begins Wednesday night with Patriots 1st Down at 10:30 p.m. on TV38 and continues Friday night with Patriots All Access at 7 p.m. on WBZ! Our opening day coverage begins with Patriots GameDay at 11:30 a.m., the Patriots and the Dolphins kick off at 4:25 p.m., and after the game switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!