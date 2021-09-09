BOSTON (CBS) — If you’re heading to Gillette Stadium for Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots want you to know about some changes that have been made to the stadium and new procedures for when you arrive.

Gillette Stadium has implemented many site modifications since the venue last hosted a home game with fans (not including the preseason) — all the way back in January 2020.

For starters, you don’t have to bring any tickets. Or cash, for that matter. Tickets to all Gillette Stadium events are now accessible via mobile device only, and the venue has also gone cashless, adding many touchless features.

Those are just two of the new policies and features added to the home of the New England Patriots.

MOBILE TICKETING

Tickets for all Gillette Stadium events have gone fully mobile in 2021. Fans can access their tickets by downloading the official Gillette Stadium App, which is available for free via the App Store for iPhone users and the Google Play Store for Android users. This feature allows for touchless interaction at the entry gates, more flexibility in distributing tickets to fans and is easier for fans to transfer their tickets to others. Instructions on how to access, transfer and scan mobile tickets to Gillette Stadium events, along with full mobile ticketing tutorials, can be found HERE.

*Note: Please ensure that your ticket barcode is downloaded. Screenshots of barcodes will NOT be allowed for entry into Gillette Stadium.

CASHLESS & TOUCHLESS

Gillette Stadium has gone completely cashless. All fan points of sale now accept electronic payment only including debit and credit cards, wallet or watch. The venue has deployed cash to card machines throughout the stadium for guests who bring cash, which is converted to a VISA card that can be used at any point of sale inside the stadium and anywhere VISA is accepted.

Under the guidance of the CDC, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, as well as the NFL, Gillette Stadium has implemented a series of health and sanitization policies and procedures to keep fans safe and comfortable while visiting this season. Gillette Stadium bathroom fixtures are now touchless and all point-of-sale transactions are made by swiping your own electronic payment. Additionally, an added emphasis has been placed on more frequent and diligent cleaning and sanitization practices, especially at high-frequency touch points.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Fans are encouraged to leave all bags at home. Only clear plastic bags that do not exceed 12” x 12” x 6” and wristlets sized 6.5” x 4.5” (NEW SIZE IN 2021) or smaller that comply with the Gillette Stadium Bag Policy are allowed into Gillette Stadium on all ticketed event and game days. Compliant bags are defined HERE.

FAN HEALTH PROMISE

While vaccinations will not be required for fans’ stadium entry, all ticketholders must agree that neither they nor their guests will attend an event if they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, or experienced symptoms of COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to the event. Unvaccinated fans are asked to wear a mask to Gillette Stadium events.

