FOXBORO (CBS) – The Kraft family held a dedication ceremony on Thursday for a new September 11 memorial garden that was built outside Gillette Stadium.
The garden features a semi-circle of six flowering trees, which represent the six New England States. It also includes a bronze plaque commerating the 20th anniversary of the attacks.READ MORE: Boston Starts New School Year With Cautious Optimism
Tribute stones are placed a the bottom of each tree, with the names of victims who lost their lives during the deadly attacks. The stones were made by players from the Patriots and Revolution, along with Patriots cheerleaders and staff members.READ MORE: 'Heartbreaking,' American Flags In Boston Public Garden Honoring 9/11 Victims Vandalized
The memorial was made with a “highly interactive design” meant to encourage people to walk through the garden and pause to remember the victims.
A September 11 mural will also be on display at Patriot Place. It will be open to the public Thursday through Sunday, featuring six panels and tribute stones.MORE NEWS: Nancy Pelosi Visits Child Development Center In Worcester To Discuss President Biden's Child Care Plan
Newburyport Fire Department will also be displaying two pieces of steel from the World Trade Center this weekend at Patriot Place.