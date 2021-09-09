WORCESTER (CBS) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is in Worcester on Thursday morning as part of an event to call for expanded access to affordable childcare.
She will join congressman Jim McGovern at the Rainbow Child Development Center to learn about their innovative work with at-risk kids. RCDC Executive Director Paula Perrier is hosting the event.
The center works with about 250 highly at-risk kids daily, ranging from babies to 13-year-olds.
Later, Pelosi and McGovern will meet with parents and promote the President Biden’s Build Back Better Plan, which House Democrats are attempting to pass.
The plan includes expanded child tax credit, investments in child care, and universal pre-K.