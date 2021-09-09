Mac Jones Jerseys Outselling Tom Brady Jerseys Since Start Of AugustWhether Mac Jones actually fills the shoes of Tom Brady in New England won't be determines for a very long time. In the meantime, Jones has at least outperformed Brady in one area: jersey sales.

Mac Jones Ahead Of Patriots, NFL Debut: 'You Can Always Be Nervous, But You Can't Play Nervous'There will be some nerves for Mac Jones ahead of his Patriots and NFL debut on Sunday. But once he gets going, it will be all about the rookie putting the team in the best position to win.

2021 Patriots Storylines: Lots Of Questions Remain At Wide ReceiverBill Belichick revamped the New England receiving corps, but there are still a lot of questions about the group heading into the 2021 season.

What To Watch For When Patriots Kick Off Season Vs. DolphinsWe're all getting caught up in the Mac hype, no doubt. But there's a lot more to focus in this, the first real football game in Foxboro in a long time.

Renfroe HRs In 8th, Throws Out Runner In 9th, Red Sox Beat Rays 2-1Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and threw out Joey Wendle for the final out as the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Wednesday night.