LAWRENCE (CBS) – A second Marine from Lawrence has died in the last two weeks.
“The news does not come to us lightly as the City of Lawrence is now suffering the loss of another service member — this time a son of our City — Pvt. Anthony Munoz, USMC,” Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said Thursday night.
The Eagle Tribune reports the 2018 Lawrence High School grad fell from a balcony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.
Two weeks ago, Sgt. Johanny Rosario was killed during the evacuation of Kabul, Afghanistan. Rosario’s remains will return to Lawrence on Saturday, with a wake planned next week.