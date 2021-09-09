LAWRENCE (CBS) – For the second time in less than a month, a U.S. Marine from Lawrence has died.
Private Anthony Munoz passed away at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on Tuesday, according to a spokesman for the Marines.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pvt. Anthony Munoz. Our Marines send heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” Captain Philip Kulczewski said in a statement to WBZ-TV.
Munoz’s company was on a training day when he died.
“The cause of death is currently under investigation,” Kulczewski said.
According to the Eagle Tribune, the 2018 Lawrence High School grad fell from a balcony.
“The news does not come to us lightly as the City of Lawrence is now suffering the loss of another service member — this time a son of our City — Pvt. Anthony Munoz, USMC,” Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said Thursday night.
Two weeks ago, Sgt. Johanny Rosario was killed during the evacuation of Kabul, Afghanistan. Rosario’s remains will return to Lawrence on Saturday. A wake is scheduled for Tuesday.