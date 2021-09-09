BOSTON (CBS) — Whether Mac Jones actually fills the shoes of Tom Brady in New England won’t be determined for a very long time. In the meantime, Jones has at least outperformed Brady in one area: jersey sales.
Fanatics shared the top-selling NFL jerseys since Aug. 1. And though Brady’s been atop just about every such list since his move to Tampa and his subsequent Super Bowl MVP season, he’s down at the No. 3 spot in this timeframe.
At No. 1, it’s Buffalo’s Josh Allen. And at No. 2, it’s the rookie, Mac Jones.
Fellow rookie Justin Fields and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes round out the top five.
Football is BACK! Here are the top-selling NFL jerseys heading into Week 1 pic.twitter.com/aoojEKlHMy
— Fanatics (@Fanatics) September 9, 2021
For Jones, jerseys sales were likely a bit slower in August, but they probably skyrocketed a bit since Aug. 31, when the Patriots released Cam Newton and unofficially declared Jones to be the starter.
And when Jones takes the field Sunday at Gillette Stadium for his first NFL game, you can bet there will be a whole lot of No. 10 jerseys spotted around the stands.