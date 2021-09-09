BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox sent more than 10 players to the COVID IL in recent weeks, creating quite an issue for the team. The problem was so bad that, according to outfielder Hunter Renfroe, Major League Baseball advised the Red Sox to simply stop testing.

“MLB basically told us stop testing and just treat the symptoms,” Renfroe said on WEEI.

Host Lou Merloni asked Renfroe directly if MLB asked the Red Sox to stop undergoing COVID testing.

“Yes,” Renfroe answered.

#RedSox OF Hunter Renfroe on team's COVID issues: "MLB basically told us to stop the testing and just treat the symptoms. We're like "No. We're gonna figure out what's going and keep this thing under control.""@LouMerloni: MLB asked you to stop testing? Renfroe: "Yes." pic.twitter.com/0UpKdvqtGG — Merloni & Fauria (@MerloniFauria) September 9, 2021

Though not with an official statement, MLB denied these claims, with a “league source” telling The Boston Globe that Renfroe is “completely wrong and inaccurate.”

The Red Sox released a statement which did not directly address Renfroe’s claim.

“We have been following MLB’s COVID-19 protocols all season long,” the Red Sox’ statement read. “We have consulted closely with them on everything we’ve done and continue to test and their medical staff has been very supportive.”

Renfroe said the Red Sox did not stop testing.

“No, we’re going to figure out what’s going on and try to keep this thing under control,” Renfroe said.

Kiké Hernandez was the first Red Sox player to test positive, on Aug. 27. After that, Xander Bogaerts, Matt Barnes, Christian Arroyo, Martin Perez, Hirokazu Sawamura, Yairo Munoz, Jarren Duran, Nick Pivetta and a pair of Red Sox coaches testd positive for the virus. Josh Taylor went on the COVID IL as a close contact.