BOSTON (CBS) — The pencils are sharpened, the backpacks are packed, and that can only mean one thing — it is the first day of school in Boston.

But it comes with transportation issues where parents have been warned to expect bus delays.

The district is dealing with a shortage of bus drivers. The Boston school bus drivers’ union even called for the first day of school to be postponed, but they did reach a last-minute deal with the school department so that school could start Thursday.

Still, Superintendent of Boston Public Schools Brenda Cassellius warned that there could be delays on Thursday. The district says they expected bus drivers to report to work Thursday morning, and they even offered extra pay for drivers who showed up 15 minutes early. If there are any service disruptions, parents received a call from the transportation department.

Cassellius says there is a national bus driver shortage, and they’re working hard in Boston to remedy the issue.

“We have had a staffing shortage. Fortunately, we’ve been able to hire 35 drivers after the bid. And so, that will really help us with some of our shortages. But we do have routes that we still need to cover,” said Cassellius. “We also have standby drivers who are ready to take on routes that where we have absences or drivers aren’t showing up. And so, we’ll be able to cover routes with that. So we anticipate that there could be some delays.”

Cassellius tweeted photos on Thursday at the bus yard, thanking bus drivers and monitors for welcoming students back to school.

At the bus yard at O’dark hour to thank our bus drivers and monitors for welcoming our students back to school. Please watch out for our kids in the rain and drive carefully. #BPSBack2School2021 ⁦@BostonSchools⁩ pic.twitter.com/IccG6w0k4L — Brenda Cassellius (@BCassellius) September 9, 2021

And now, this last-minute deal is a temporary one until November 15. Negotiations will continue for a long-term plan.