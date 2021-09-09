BOSTON (CBS) – Some of the American flags planted at the Public Garden in Boston in honor of 9/11 victims have been damaged.
On Wednesday, 2,997 American flags were planted. Each represents someone who died in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Ashton Fagan felt compelled to stop while on a walk through the Public Garden to help pick up some of the American flags uprooted overnight @wbz https://t.co/1w9vCfULvY pic.twitter.com/h0EKN3H69E
— Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) September 9, 2021
By early Thursday morning, many of them had snapped in half or uprooted and scattered on a sidewalk. Trash cans in the area were also knocked over.
A team from Project 351 planted the flags. They encourage everyone to commit to acts of kindness and service honoring the lives lost on September 11.