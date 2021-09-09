WEATHER ALERTHeavy Rain And Rounds Of Downpours Thursday With Localized Flooding Possible
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Some of the American flags planted at the Public Garden in Boston in honor of 9/11 victims have been damaged.

On Wednesday, 2,997 American flags were planted. Each represents someone who died in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

By early Thursday morning, many of them had snapped in half or uprooted and scattered on a sidewalk. Trash cans in the area were also knocked over.

Some of the damaged American flags in the Boston Public Garden on Thursday morning. (WBZ-TV)

A team from Project 351 planted the flags. They encourage everyone to commit to acts of kindness and service honoring the lives lost on September 11.

