WATERBURY, Vt. (CBS) – Three Vermont State Police troopers recently resigned over fraudulent COVID vaccine cards.

Vermont State Police said Shawn Sommers and Raymond Witkowski resigned on August 10 after fellow troopers raised concerns about their behavior. David Pfindel added his resignation on September 3 after an investigation.

All three troopers are alleged to have “varying roles” in creating fake COVID vaccine cards, which police said may violate federal law. An FBI investigation into the troopers is underway.

“The accusations in this case involve an extraordinary level of misconduct — a criminal violation of the law — and I could not be more upset and disappointed,” said Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police. “If these allegations are proved to be true, it is reprehensible that state troopers would manipulate vaccination cards in the midst of a pandemic, when being vaccinated is one of the most important steps anyone can take to keep their community safe from COVID-19.”

Birmingham said he is “embarrassed this situation has occurred,” and added “it has tarnished the reputation of the Vermont State Police.”

Because the alleged behavior was immediately reported by fellow troopers, State Police said they do not believe there is anything more the department could have done to prevent it.

“As soon as other troopers became aware of this situation, they raised the allegations internally, and commanders took swift and decisive action to hold these individuals accountable and report this matter to federal authorities,” said Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling.