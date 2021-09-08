BOSTON (CBS) – A new poll shows Boston voters approve of vaccine mandates at work and mask mandates at schools.
The Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll of 500 likely voters found 72-percent agreed that employers should require their workers be vaccinated. Eighty-seven percent said they support the state’s mandate that students and teachers wear masks in schools .
There were divisions along party lines though.
Researchers found 94-percent of Democrats were for the mask mandate while only 56-percent of Republicans supported it. Among independents, 76-percent supported it.
As for vaccine at work mandates, 82-percent of Democrats supported it, compared to just 44-percent of Republicans and 55-percent of independents.
The poll was conducted from September 2-4.
