BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will release their first practice/injury report of the 2021 season on Wednesday. Brace yourselves to see rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson on the list of injured players when the report finally comes out.

Stevenson suffered a dislocated thumb in practice last week, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. While it’s never ideal for a running back to be dealing with any sort of hand or finger injury, there is “some optimism” that he should be good to go for Sunday’s opener against the Miami Dolphins, according to Howe.

A fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma, Stevenson was electric for the Patriots during the preseason. The big-bodied back racked up several missed tackles, touchdowns and yards during New England’s exhibition slate, rushing for a league-best 217 yards and five touchdowns over three games.

Though Bill Belichick usually gives his running backs a redshirt year, that will not be the case for Stevenson. The rookie figures to play a big role in a talented Patriots ground attack that also features starter Damien Harris, third-down back James White and J.J. Taylor.

