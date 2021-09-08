BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots players had Tuesday off, but the front office was busy building up its contact list.
The Patriots worked out 10 players on Tuesday, according to ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss, including former Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges. The 25-year-old Hodges signed with Pittsburgh after going undrafted out of Samford in 2019, and started six games as a rookie after Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph both went down with injuries. Hodges threw for 1,063 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions, with the Steelers going 3-3 in his starts.
He spent last season on the Pittsburgh practice squad and signed with the Los Angeles Rams over the summer, but was waived on Aug. 23.
Here is the full list of players who worked out with New England on Tuesday:
DB Grayland Arnold
RB Nick Bawden
G Jake Eldrenkamp
TE Miller Forristall
C Lamont Gaillard
TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
QB Devlin Hodges
DB Joshua Moon
DT Destiny Vaeao
WR Connor Wedington
The Patriots just saw Nakia Griffin-Stewart in joint practices with the New York Giants, as well as Grayland Arnold when he the Philadelphia Eagles were in Foxboro for joint sessions. The team is also familiar with Jake Eldrenkamp, who signed a reserves/futures contract with the Patriots in 2019. He was waived before the start of training camp that year.
The Patriots aren’t expected to sign any of the players ahead of their Week 1 tilt with the Miami Dolphins, but Bill Belichick now has a nice collection of names should a need arise during the season.